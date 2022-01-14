Brownsville
William J. Molnar Sr., 70, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022.
He was born November 7, 1951, in Brownsville, to the late Joseph W. and Vesta Nussbaumer Molnar.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jean Perkins Molnar; son, William Joseph Molnar and Brooke Mutich; grandsons, whom he adored and loved, Jensen Alexander Molnar and Jace Andrew Molnar, sister, Diane Molnar; aunts, Helen Sullivan and Darlene (Donnie) Dickerson; many other cousins, friends and relatives.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.