William J. Orbash

William J. "Bill'' Orbash, 90, of Merrittstown, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Generations Elder Care.
He was born on April 2, 1930,a son of the late John and Victoria Boskovich Orbash.
Bill was the owner of Orbash Industries Construction Co. and worked as a contractor and was a farmer all his life which he greatly enjoyed.
He was a former member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic, where he served as a Eucharist Minister.
Bill also served in the US Army.
He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Dorothy Tokarcik Orbash; brothers, Frank, Stanley, Joseph, Melvin (Carl), Nelson, Clarence, Thomas, and Edward; sisters, Stella, and Betty.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Joseph) Gaydos; two grandchildren, Dr. Sarah (Jason) Pontillo, Nelson Gaydos and fiancee Sydney Vogt; two great- grandchildren, Thelonious and Emmeline Pontillo; two brothers, George (Joan) Orbash, James (Rosalie) Orbash; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, PA at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 275, 940 and 838.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Geibel Catholic Junior and Senior High School, 611 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425 or geibelcatholic.org, The family would like to thank the Generations Elder Care Staff for their loving care. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
