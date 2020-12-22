William J. Orbash

Merrittstown
William J. "Bill'' Orbash, 90, of Merrittstown, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Generations Elder Care.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, PA at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 275, 940 and 838.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Geibel Catholic Junior and Senior High School, 611 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425 or geibelcatholic.org, www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
