New Eagle
William J. Prosser, 90, of New Eagle, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in his home.
He was born July 22, 1930, in Maxwell, a son of the late William J. and Manila Kuhn Prosser Sr.
Bill graduated from Brownsville High School in 1948, where he played baseball and basketball and was the manager of the football team.
He served in The United States Air Force from 1950 until 1954 and attained the rank of staff sargent. He played softball for Lackland Air Force Base, where they won the World Series Air Force Championship in 1952 and 1954. Bill was an all-star third baseman on those teams. He played softball on many local teams as well after his separation from the Air Force.
Bill was an avid sports fan and followed all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, both college and professional. He started to attend college and professional sporting events in Pittsburgh with his father at an early age. He continued that passion for Pittsburgh sports throughout all of his adult life. He also enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
Bill was a member of The First Christian Church of Brownsville, a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Brownsville Lodge for more than 50 years. He retired from USS Maple Creek Mine, where he was also a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local #1248, and a member of American Legion Post #949 in Hazelkirk.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Della Grace Duvall and her husband, the Rev. John Duvall, Mildred Teasdale and her husband, Bertram, and Betty Gene Bernhagen; and by his nephew, Barry Teasdale.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou Prosser; sons Park (Sally) Prosser and Brad Prosser; daughter Polly Prosser; stepdaughter Georgette (Jim) Ferguson; granddaughter Ashley Westwood Kobelak and husband Chris; great-grandchildren Colt George and Cora Pearl. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday, January 8, when a funeral service will be held in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Under Pennsylvania guidelines, masks will be required and social distancing maintained.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Bill's name to: The First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
