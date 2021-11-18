Uniontown
William J. Rockwell, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 15, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 18, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Visitation continues Friday, November 19, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Pastors David Goodin and Jack Herman officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
It was William's wish that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Cherry Tree Alliance Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.