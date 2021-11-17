Uniontown
William J. Rockwell, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 15, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side. He was born September 26, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Mary Catherine Rockwell; and four siblings, Andrew Ray "Sparky" Robatin, Betty Darlene Robatin, Sandra Lee Gibson and Judy Kay Rockwell.
William was a former employee of the United Dairy Company for over 30 years. He was a member of Cherry Tree Alliance Church. William was a true workaholic and when not working he enjoyed long walks and a good round of golf. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making others laugh. William was devoted to his wife, his children and his entire family. He went home to be with his Lord following a courageous 10-year battle against cancer. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Barbara J. Trimble Rockwell; son, William J. Rockwell Jr. (Samantha) of Uniontown; daughter, Kimberly D. Coffman (fiance Kenny Paroda) of Fairchance; three grandchildren, Tyler Coffman (fiancee Preslie), Brayden Coffman and Ryan Rockwell; four siblings, Ernest West of Salem, S.C., Edwin Rockwell (Elaine) of Masontown, Edward Rockwell of Port St. Lucia, Fla., and Gene Rockwell (Kathy) of Millersburg, Ohio; two special sisters-in-law, Karen Trimble and Gayle Trimble; brother-in-law, Ronald Trimble (Glenda); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 18, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Visitation continues Friday, November 19, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Pastors David Goodin and Jack Herman officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
It was William's wish that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Cherry Tree Alliance Church.
