Uniontown
William J. Show Jr., 65, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, and was ushered into Heaven with his loving family at his side Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He was born Friday, May 20, 1955, in Baltimore, Md., a son of William J. Sr., and Cleo Hartlove Show.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Terri Jo Tassone; and his brother, Bernie Show.
He was an avid fisherman, loved camping, had a love for trucks and was a fun loving man who genuinely cared about people. He will be sadly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Volesko Show; children Angela Strope, Leah Fenner (Brian), Kristie Show Thomas (Robert), Sandy Conner (Daniel), Tonya Frase, Penny Bastian; grandchildren Kaitlyn Strope, Christopher Aaron, Zachary Safka, Tyler Thomas, Robert Thomas; great-grandchildren Stella Jones, Shelby Jones; siblings Rebecca Hartlove, Bryan Show, Bobby Show, Mark Show, Barbara Matthews. He is also survived by his best friend, Roger Osburn; cousin Stevie Osburn; and many other cousins.
"The fun meter has run out here, but he is now in the place where the fun meter will never run out."
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
