William J. Timcheck, 74, of Somerset, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.
He was born in Uniontown on April 14th, 1948 a son of the late Joseph Paul and Anna R. Baluch Timcheck.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Penny Sue Kifer Horton Timcheck and his sister JoAnn Rachel Timcheck Steiner. He is survived by his daughters, Melinda Jacob and her husband John of Somerset, Mary Ellen Timcheck-Platt and her husband Wayne of Munhall; his sons, Brian Scott Horton and his wife Kimberly Elaine of Golden Colorado, Joseph Timcheck of Whitefish Montana; six grandchildren; Alysha, John, Patrick, Connor, Nicholas, Hannah; his brother Scott Timcheck and his wife Cassie of Hanover; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
"Billy", as he was known in his youth, attended Mary Fuller Frazier highschool and spent his free time in the company of his extended family and cousins setting roots on his uncle's farm. As a young man he seriously contemplated becoming a priest, but eventually met and married his first wife, Carol Luick Timcheck Liggett with whom he spent 7 years and had two children before divorcing.
He went on to coach his son's football team and that is how he met the love of his life, Penny. With two children each at the time they met, they navigated the "tween" and teenage years successfully blending their families into a single set of strongly bonded siblings.
Together they traveled often and were active in their church and the larger Perryopolis community. They lovingly stood by each other's side for over three decades, until her passing in 2019.
Bill was a patriotic man. He was most proud of his service to his country. He served in the infantry in Vietnam and later in the Airborne Reserves during the Gulf Wars.
In his later years, Bill continued to engage in many different activities. Most notably, he raised Texas Long Horn cattle. The horn spread of his largest bull, "Mr. Big Kills" currently ranks as the 3rd largest alive.
He also found love again in his relationship with Jeannie Barrett with whom he found compassion and support during his final months.
His was life truly lived!
William's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday May 23rd and from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday May 24th at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, Pa 15473 followed by a celebration of life ceremony, with full military rites and honors being accorded by the Goldstar VFW Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752 of Perryopolis at the funeral home. Afterwards, they invite you to join them at the Sons of Italy in Perryopolis for a light dinner and the sharing of memories.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
