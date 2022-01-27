Uniontown
William J. Vail, 63, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor. He was born February 16, 1958, in Uniontown, a son of the late Boyd Vail and Thelma VanSwearingen Vail.
Bill was a 1976 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during Desert Storm as an inflight refueling operator for the 509th Air Refueling Squadron. He retired from the Air Force as a tech sergeant after 17 years.
Fishing, golfing, archery and reading have been Bill's passion for many years.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his loving wife, Darlene R. Miller Vail; sons, Adam Vail and wife Stephanie of McMurray, Aaron Vail and wife Michelle of Uniontown; grandsons, Aiden, Asher, Alton, Arlo and Nicholas; a brother, Randy Vail and Patty of Uniontown; and a sister, Donna Bednarz of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 28. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Bill's life Saturday, January 29, with the Rev. Tim Rogers officiating followed by full military rites being accorded by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
