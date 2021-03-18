McClellantown
William J. Winter, 60, of McClellantown, formerly of Baldwin Borough, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bella Health Care. He was born October 19, 1960, in the Southside of Pittsburgh, a son of James F. Winter and Marlene Galiscewski Winter.
Bill was a graduate of Baldwin High School. He was of a member of St. Albert the Great Holy Apostles Roman Catholic Church. He worked in retail sales with Advanced Auto.
Bill was a dedicated volunteer with the West Mifflin #3 Fire Department. He was a scout master and a member of American Legion Post 423 of Masontown.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish Bill's memory are his wife of 27 years, Saundra A. Gezovich Winter of McClellandtown; son James P. Winter and fiancee Maggie Poole of McClellandtown; and sister Stephane Winter (Rob Niall) of Baldwin.
Bill was affectionately known as "Tatty" to his granddaughters, Alia and Zelena Winter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. In accordance with Bill's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home facebook page.
