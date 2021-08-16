Brownsville
William James Couch, 52, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born in Pittsburgh September 4, 1968, a son of James Scott Couch and Patricia Love Couch Bogardus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Warren Couch; and sister, Susan Couch.
Bill leaves behind his loving companion, Bernadette Cardillo; sisters, Leah Couch, Janice Ostovich (Rod), Marjory Stawiarski (Kevin); nine nieces and nephews.
Bill's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
