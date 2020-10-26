Grindstone
William James Holt Sr., 78, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, in his home, with his wife by his side.
He was born January 2, 1942, in Vesta 6, Denbo, a son of William and Edna Abbott Holt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both of his sons, William James Holt Jr. and Craig Allan Holt.
William was a corrections officer starting out at SCI Pittsburgh and retiring from SCI Greensburg after 30 years. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Holbert Holt of Grindstone; sister Shirley Hartsock of Denbo; nephew Joe Hartsock of Brownsville; special godson Gene Rosiek of Smock; and special friends LouAnn Black and family of Grindstone, Betty Gillspie of Fairchance and Jim Sinclair of Fairchance.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, and until the 1 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, October 27, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Mark Chapman officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
