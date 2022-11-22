William James Lesouski passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born October 26, 1932, the sixth of 14 children born to the late Mary Gasher Lesouski and August Lesouski, formerly of Blainesburg.
Bill is survived by three sisters, Barbara Lewis of Huber Heights, Ohio, and Marlene McManus and Darlene Wilbur, both of Woodbridge, Va. Locally, he is survived by his nephew, Allen Lesouski of Brownsville; and his niece, Yvonne Turner and husband Mike Turner of Blainesburg.
He had many nieces and nephews from all over the USA.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.
For more than 40 years Bill lived locally in California, where he was loved by so many of his neighbors. Bill enjoyed gardening and his flowers, as well as feeding the local birds and cats.
He was loved greatly and will be missed dearly.
Funeral services are private and under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
