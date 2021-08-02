William Jerome Carr

Jerry "Konko" Carr, 80, passed away Saturday July 31, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Jerry was born Sept. 16, 1940, a son of the late Harry and Madonna Victor Carr.
With his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Carr.
Jerry had a long and accomplished career as an outstanding and recognized agent for the Baltimore Life Insurance Company in Uniontown. He earned many awards and was Baltimore Lifes top agent on several occasions.
After retiring from the insurance business, Jerry started a venture as the owner of Konko's Sports Bar where he enjoyed spending time with his many friends and customers. He was proud to say he had the best homemade chips and salad in Uniontown.
He also loved event planning. Whether it be an event for Konko's, a club, or a golf outing; if Jerry was involved, a J.C. production as his friends said, you knew it was done right.
He also loved to golf. His friends would tell you, as long as it was of the competitive nature.
He was a friend to so many but his greatest passion was his family. His wife of 44 years, Bobbi Jo Taylor Carr and his children, Mark (and wife Leigh Ann) of Harrisburg and Michael and Kristen George of Uniontown, grandchildren, Enzo, Dante, and Gionni Carr and his special "little buddy" True George and "pretty little baby" Taylor George.
Surviving are sisters, June Lockman and Cheryl William's; and two very special sisters-in-law, Elaine Carr and Nena Simmons; as well as, loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday August 4, and until 11 a.m. on Thursday August 5, the time of the service in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
