Jerry "Konko" Carr, 80, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was a member of the Uniontown Elk Lodge BPOE #370.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, and until 11 a.m. Thursday, August 5, the time of the service, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family. The Uniontown Elk Lodge BPOE #370 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.