William John Benco Sr, 67, of Masontown, passed away on April 21, 2020, in his home with his loving family by his side after fighting a battle with cancer.
He was born on Wednesday, July 2, 1952, a son of the late Charles II and Emily Rochak Benco. He attended and graduated from German Township High School. Bill then spent five years as a sergeant in the US Airforce as a munitions specialist. He spent many years employed with Westinghouse and worked different occupations after that using his various skills. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, playing and watching movies with his grandchildren, and had multiple hobbies. Bill was devoted, supportive and loved his family and friends very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deborah A. Lesko Benco and his precious pup pal, Bootsie; his brothers, Charles III, Michael and Ronald; and sister-in-law Marcia.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Melissa Durst and partner Rich Chipps, Brandie and husband Chris Beers, William Benco Jr. and fiancee Gabrielle, and Stephanie Benco and fiance Michael Gibson; grandchildren Chasity and husband Nathan Davis, George and wife Holly Durst, Gabrielle Durst, Lillian Beers, Caden Beers, Wyatt Gibson and one on the way that he was excited to meet; great-grandchildren Priya Davis, Roman Durst and Dawson Durst; brothers, Robert (Mary Lynn) Benco, Victor Benco, Mark (Becky) Benco; and brother-in-law Barry Lesko; sister-in-laws Donna Benco, Betty Benco, Joy Benco; and many nieces and nephews. Don't forget his favorite pets, Demon, Gean and Casper.
Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, visitation will be private for the immediate family in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 North Main Street, Masontown. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be private in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
His children would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who have helped take care of their father through his battle. In lieu of flowers, they are asking you to make a donation to Children's Heart Foundation in honor of Bill's grandson Roman, who was a hero to him and encouraged him to fight. https://www.childrensheartfoundation.org
If you wish to leave an condolence for the family, please visit the website: www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
