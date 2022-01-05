William John Fronczek

Masontown
William J. Fronczek, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 13th, 1941, in Footedale, a son of the late Walter and Isabelle Fronczek.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Fronczek, and sister Marcia Benco.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth Swift Fronczek; brothers, Paul and Robert; five children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. He was especially proud of their accomplishments.
Bill graduated from German Township High School, class of 1959. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from California State University and a master's degree from West Virginia University.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a dedicated teacher, counselor and baseball coach for nearly 40 years in the Albert Gallatin Area School District.
For many years, he was a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church.
He wanted all to know that he lived a good and rewarding life. Bill will be forever missed!
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
