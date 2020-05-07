Brownsville
William John Karpeal, 56, of Brownsville, went to his Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was a son of the late Pete and Margaret Karpeal.
He was preceded in death, 15 days earlier, by his wife of 34 years, Susan Karpeal; a granddaughter, Ryleigh Grant; brother Robert Karpeal; and nephew, Eric Floyd.
He is survived by his son, Steven Karpeal and Kayla Wingard; daughter Brittney Karpeal and Don Grant; granddaughter Raeleigh Grant; grandson Uryjah' Eric Grant; sister Betty Bartock and husband Tony; brother Paul Karpeal and wife Jennifer; sister-in-law Valerie Karpeal; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed by Partner Industrial and missed being with his co-workers.
Due to the current circumstances, services are private and are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
