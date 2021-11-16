Hagerstown, Md.
William Joseph Cooley, 73, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown
He was born May 3, 1948, in Fairchance, a son of the late John William Cooley and Alice Marie Conway Cooley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Carol Wade Walter and Rosie Martirano.
Surviving are his sister, Marcia McColman and husband John of Chester, Va.; brother, Richard Cooley and wife Jane of Hagerstown; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November, 18.
A Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m., with the Reverend Douglas E. Dorula officiating.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 19, in Mountain View Memorial Park, Hopwood-Fairchance Road, Brownfield.
