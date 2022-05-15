East Millsboro
William “Billy” Joseph Vernon, 26, passed away accidently on Thursday, May 12, 2022 the result of an automobile accident. He was born on September 16, 1995 in Uniontown, a son of Timothy James Vernon, Sr. and Judy Myers.
In addition to his parents, Billy is survived by his sisters: Jonie Vernon, Tracey Luckey and her husband, David; brothers: Timothy James Vernon, Jr. and his fiancee, Savannah Andrews, Jesse James Vernon and his fiancee, Jordan Liston; nieces: Jasmine, Abigal; nephews: David, Tyler, Luke, Brayden; canine buddies: Dodge, Gabby.
Billy’s family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where his funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to the funeral home to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
