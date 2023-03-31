William K. Thorpe

Smock
William K. “Bill” Thorpe, 63, of Smock, passed away, unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in his home. He was born September 6, 1959, in Connellsville, a son of the late John and Ethel Shaffer Thorpe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad Thorpe.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Sandy Bentz Thorpe; his sons, Daniel (Jennifer) Thorpe and Tim (Kristy) Thorpe, both of Smock; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Kaylie, Kimmy, Krista and Abigail; his brother, Thomas (Judy) Thorpe of Vanderbilt; and his sister, Cynthia (Doug) Trimmer of Smock. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bill was an electrician, and a faithful member of Abundant Life Church.
He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, camping and traveling. He also enjoyed cooking family Sunday dinners.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, in Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
