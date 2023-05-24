Perryopolis
William L. "Lee" Eshbaugh, 81, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Penn Highlands - Mon Valley Hospital, in Monongahela.
Born August 5, 1941, in Knox Dale, he was the son of the late William and Lucille Eshbaugh.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 14 years, Mr. Eshbaugh was a member of Perryopolis United Methodist Church.
Lee was a retired district manager for K-Mart, Shoe Corp., and the Hills Department Store.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Army Reserves.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his garden, growing all kinds of vegetables.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Muirhead Eshbaugh, to whom he was married for 14 years; two sons and daughter-in-law, Curt and Pam Eshbaugh, of Little Meadows and Keith Eshbaugh of Cochranton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Sandy Eshbaugh of Brookville, and Brian and Tammy Eshbaugh of Lower Burrell; brother-in-law, Dennis Muirhead of Belle Vernon; two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Paula and Jim Farquhar of Belle Vernon and Debbie Muirhead of Stephens City, Va., four grandchildren, Kayla, Marina, William and Anja Eshbaugh; nieces and nephews: Denielle and Joe Colapietro, Sarah and Steve Shuba, Zachary and Rachelle Farquhar, Natalie and Junior Ciccanti; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he loved and called his buddies: Addison, Carter, Viviana, Rhett, River, Caleb and Santino.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Eshbaugh.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Pastor Chuck Jack of Perryopolis United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website.
