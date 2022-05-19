Lemont Furnace
William L. Evans Sr., 66, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born November 12, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of the late Roy Jr. and Elma Jean Mosako Evans.
He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Darlene Barkovic Evans; father of William L. (Maria) Evans Jr.; grandfather of Braven L. Evans; brother of Kenny Evans, Joey Evans, Tammy Evans, Sheila (Ed) Barnett, all of Uniontown, and the late Tom and Roy Evans. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
William enjoyed cars and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, May 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext.
Flowers are welcome, but the family suggests making memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
