Gibbon Glade
William L Livengood, 81 of Gibbon Glade, passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Lakeside Vista in Holland, Michigan.
He was born May 17, 1939, in Gibbon Glade, a son of the late John and Stella Bingaman Livengood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his six brothers and a sister, Fenton, Vera Hickman, Wendell, Earl (Lig), Stayton, Landis and Darrow Livengood.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Kathryn (Billie Henckel); their three children and spouses, and nine grandchildren, Billy and Diane Livengood (Meredith, Chris/Bethany Radford, and Caleb) of Holland, Mich., Jack and Mary Beth Livengood Jones (Liam and Emily) of Forest, Va., and Monte and Laura Livengood (Hunter, Chase and Levi) of Holly Spring, N.C.; and his sister, Wyona Livengood Dennis of Gibbon Glade.
Better known as "Pappy" to his grandchildren and "Uncle Bill" to his many nieces and nephews, his life was dedicated to faith, family and friends. He loved God and people. He never met a stranger and his life was filled with joy, humor and love. He lived a simple but intentional life built on a foundation of faith and conviction.
He served his country in the U.S. Army while based in Okinawa, Japan. He retired from Sensus Technologies in 2001. He was skilled and meticulous in everything he did.
Bill loved nature and took great pleasure in helping take care of God's creation by feeding birds, deer and turkey. His life positively impacted everyone who knew him. Even while struggling with dementia, his humor and kindness were apparent to all those who cared for him.
Friends and family will be celebrating his life from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 28, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Tuesday, December 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced during all visitations and services and MASKS ARE MANDATORY TO ENTER THE BUILDING.
Interment will follow in Samson Chapel Cemetery.
