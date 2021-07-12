East Millsboro
William L. Yaksic, 85, of East Millsboro, PA, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2021.
He was born July 27, 1935, in Braznell, a son of the late Matthew and Isabelle Simpson Yaksic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Matthew, Kenneth, Thomas and Albert Yaksic; and sister, Nellie Newhouse.
William loved his granddaughters and enjoyed watching them grow up and spending time watching all of their sporting events.
He was a member of the South Brownsville United Methodist Church. He belonged to Local 286 Brownsville Construction, West Brownsville American Legion and Bridgeport Young Men's Club.
He will be sadly missed by his son, Scott Kevin Huhn, Adah; daughter, Diane Fertal and husband Mark, Brownsville; two granddaughters, Haley and Lyndsay; brother, James Yaksic; sister, Florence Conn; sister-in-law, Bernice Yaksic; nieces, Janet Conn and Heidi McCarty and husband Bill; nephew, Lance Conn and wife Nancy; great- niece, Taylor Marie McCarty; great-nephew, Austin Lee McCarty and three people very special to him, Roger, Nicholas and Brandon Blaney.
Services will be private for the family.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA.
