formerly of Point Marion
William Lawrence "Larry" Wolfe, 71, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Point Marion, Pa., died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness. Born in Morgantown June 8, 1952, he was a son of Eileen Roby Wolfe of Point Marion, and the late Stanley Wolfe, Sr.
A 1970 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Larry worked for Ammeraal Beltech as a belt technician.
He was a 45-year member of the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department, and was instrumental in the Albert Gallatin Elementary Basketball program, and also coached Little League.
He loved fireworks, and was a certified member of the Pyrotechnics Guild International, and for many years arranged for the fireworks display at the Albert Gallatin Regatta in Point Marion.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 51 years, Linda Wilson Wolfe; two children, Michael Wolfe (Maureen) of Pittsburgh, and Michelle Neer (Chad) of Morgantown; three grandchildren, Aliyah Lambert, Caleb and Lukas Neer; and one great-grandson, Ridley Lambert; four brothers and their wives, Bob and Debbie Wolfe and Stanley, Jr. and Darlene Wolfe, all of Point Marion, Scott and Angela Wolfe of Hanover, and Brian and Tricia Wolfe of Westland, Mich.; a sister-in-law, Rita Wolfe of Gans; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Also deceased is one brother, Gary Wolfe in 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 26, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, where a brief memorial will immediately follow at 8, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Point Marion Vol. Fire Dept. at 1 Cheat Street, Point Marion, PA 15474; or the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Society at 1454 Melrose Avenue, Suite 1-247, Chula Vista, CA 91911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.