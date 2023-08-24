formerly of Point Marion
William Lawrence "Larry" Wolfe, 71, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Point Marion, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 26, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department at 1 Cheat Street, Point Marion, PA 15474; or the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Society.
