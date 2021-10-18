formerly of Fairchance
William "Bill" Leo Lewis, a brief resident of Tampa, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Bill was born November 30, 1946, in Fairchance, to Paul L. Lewis and Bertha I. Bricker Lewis.
Bill was a decorated Army veteran, who had served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 19 years, Martha C. Lewis; six children, Shawn Lewis and fiancee Tammy, Valerie Janes and husband Raymond, Christina Palmer and partner Edward, Derek Lewis and fiancee Angel, Luisa Padilla, and Silvia Padilla and fiance Tyler; 12 grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Christoph Lewis, Richie Hull "Spud", Lauren Esteban "Barney", Carrie Hull, Jamal Palmer "Willy", Angelina Palmer "Lizzy", Darion Palmer "Spike", Bria Lewis, Ryan Hull, Emily Hull and Matthew De Los Santos "Peanut"; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Marissa Esteban; two brothers, Ronald Lewis of California and Bernard Lewis of Uniontown; and two sisters, Loretta Hudak of Pittsburgh and Mary Hickle of Greensburg.
He was greeted warmly in Heaven by those that preceded him in death, his father, Paul L. Lewis; his mother, Bertha I. Bricker Lewis; brothers, Paul Lewis, Lawrence Lewis, Robert Lewis, Donald Lewis and George Lewis; sisters, Betty Lewis, Dorothy Thomas and Jenny Lewis; granddaughter, Briona Palmer; grandson, Zachary Palmer; and his beloved dog, Tony.
Bill enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with his family, friends and his dogs, Max and Jack. He also was a big Steelers and Pirates fan. Bill enjoyed fishing often. He loved listening to his '60s music, especially Johnny Horton. He enjoyed watching Westerns and Perry Mason movies, while enjoying buttery popcorn.
Everyone is invited to a graveside service to be held at the Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery at Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, at 12 noon Saturday, October 23, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.