William Livengood

Fairchance
William “Bill” Livengood, 76, of Fairchance, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
He was born March 9, 1945, in Fairchance.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Ilene; children, Pamela Dodson and husband Bud Dodson, Sandra Fox and husband Robert Fox and Robert Blosser; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sullivan and husband Christian, Christopher Dodson and wife Kayla, Nicholas Dodson, Dylan Dodson, Christian Dodson, Levi Fox and wife JoDee, Ryan Fox, Robert Blosser and girlfriend Tara and Tiffany Shore and husband Cody; five great-grandchildren, Madison Riffle, Colton Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan, Landon Shore and Alyna Dodson; siblings, Eleanor Honsaker, Geraldine Bricker, Barbara Haines and James Livengood; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles R. Livengood and Annabelle Knox Livengood; and siblings, Thomas Livengood, Charles Livengood Jr., Dorothy Wilson and Rosella Springsteen.
Bill was employed for many years until his retirement with West Virginia University at the Mountain Lair Student Union.
He was a member of the Fairchance Church of the Brethren.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9. The Funeral Service will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Vincent Cable officiating.
