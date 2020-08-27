Palymra
William Louis Burnsworth, 68, of Palymra, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. He was born in McKeesport, a son of Louis Leonard and Hannah Heckman Burnsworth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Burnsworth.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired as a IT Specialist at Navy Ships and Parts Center in Mechanicsburg. He was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of movies.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Janet Burnsworth Galla and her husband Tom, Gloria Burnsworth; brother, Robert and his wife Jackie; nieces and nephews, Aaron Galla and his wife Jen, Benjamin Burnsworth, Bradleigh Burnsworth, Amanda Burnsworth, Logan Burnsworth, Jennifer Palko and her husband Rob; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hannah Palko, Keith Palko, Aaden Galla, Colton Galla and Dylan Galla.
In honoring Bill's requests, there will be no public visitation. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
Bill's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
