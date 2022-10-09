formerly of Masontown
William Louis Shine, 88, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was a son of Louis and Victoria Dora Shine, and the youngest brother to Louis Jr. and Edward Shine.
He grew up in Masontown and enjoyed playing baseball and football while a youngster. He played the saxophone in the high school band and was an honors student graduate from Masontown High School in 1951.
A buddy asked him to accompany him to a job interview for The Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania, and while there he applied for a position, which resulted in a 38-year career with "Ma Bell". His tenure was interrupted once when Uncle Sam requested his service in the U.S Army. He was assigned to serve in West Germany as a communications specialist.
Between the start of his new career and the Army, he met the love of his life, Donna Jean Sladky from Gates, at a dance in Uniontown. They were married from November of 1954 until her death in 2007.
Bill and Donna have three children, William Alan (wife Frances Selewach, children Emilee and Olivia), Craig Michael Shine, and Alisa Ann Shine (husband Kirk Hoffman).
Bill enjoyed bowling, golfing, wood working, electronics, home remodeling projects, and fixing anything that required fixing. He was a Cub Scout leader, automobile enthusiast, and an avid Pittsburgh professional sports team fan.
He was a member of St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church, The Uniontown Polish Club, and played for various golf leagues.
A private service to celebrate his life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
