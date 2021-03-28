William M. Andria

February 19, 1951 - March 11, 2021
William "Bill" Andria was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Orange, Calif., after a valiant battle with Covid-19. He was born February 19, 1951, in Uniontown, to Joseph and Stella Andria.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Jerry and Larry; his sister, Carol Andria Brown; and his nephew, Nathan S. Andria.
Bill was married for 48 years to Holly Parke, the love of his life. Together they raised two daughters, Becky Andria (Bryan O'Neill) and Corinne Andria Feldman (Brett Feldman). He and Holly were blessed with three grandchildren, Abigail, Stella and Hank Feldman. Bill's love of family and his pride in his two daughters and three grandchildren was central to who he was as a person. Bill's big hugs will be missed by them and his many nieces and nephews.
Bill's love and care extended to his brother-in-law, Craig Parke, and his sisters-in-law and their husbands, Judie and Bill Schiffbauer, Carol and Walter Baugh, Beth and Ed Schultz, who all will be forever grateful for the extraordinary care and constant attention he gave to their mother, Helen Parke, during the last 10 years of her life.
Bill was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology, and received his Masters degree in Educational Communication and Technology from the University of Pittsburgh. During his years as an executive with Hartford Insurance, American United Life and Guardian Insurance, Bill and Holly lived in Kansas, Indiana, Connecticut and Eastern Pennsylvania. After retirement, his strong work ethic and delight in people led him to drive a school bus for elementary school children, who, along with their appreciative parents, showered "Mr. Bill" with affection and dozens of gift cards every Christmas.
During the last two years of his life, Bill fulfilled a life-long dream to buy an RV and travel throughout the United States, after which he and Holly settled in Orange to live near Corinne and Brett Feldman and their three grandchildren and enjoy their daughter, Becky's frequent visits.
Bill will be sorely missed and will live forever in our hearts.
Following a private Catholic funeral service at Brown Colonial Mortuary in Santa Ana, Calif., he will be laid to rest Wednesday, March 31, in the Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Special Olympics of Southern California, 1600 Forbes Way, Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90810 (https://www.sosc.org/orangecounty); or Easter Seals Crossroads, 4740 Kingsway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250 (https://www.eastersealscrossroads.org).
A celebration of life will be held in Uniontown at a later date.
