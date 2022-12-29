William M. Collins

Lemont Furnace
William "Bill" M. Collins, 66, of Lemont Furnace passed away December 25, 2022.
He was born on January 27, 1956, son of the late James H. Collins Sr. and wife Sarah E. Collins of Uniontown. He was a beloved husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Thursday, December 29 in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S Mt Vernon Ave, Uniontown, with funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30 with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, 132 Collier Rd, Uniontown.
