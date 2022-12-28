William M. Collins

Lemont Furnace
William "Bill" M. Collins, 66, of Lemont Furnace passed away December 25, 2022.
He was born on January 27, 1957, son of the late James H. Collins Sr. and wife Sarah E. Collins of Uniontown. He was a beloved husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sarah Collins; brother, Theodore Collins; sister, Terry Harrison; and in-laws, John and Ova DeRosa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cathy J. DeRosa Collins; son, Justin Collins (Carrie Boggs) of Uniontown; daughter, Melanie Kinder (Corey) of Morgantown, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Madison Collins, Kellen, Sutton, and Rowan Kinder. Bill's family was the joy of his life and he loved and supported them unconditionally.
Bill also leaves behind a brother, James "Jay" Collins (Carolyn) of Conway, S.C.; sisters, Merrilou Collins (Yoder Joseph) of Cocoa, Fla., Sarah "Sally" Lackey of Mulberry, Ark., and Barbara Collins of Fayetteville, Ark.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He enjoyed outdoor activities, model cars, motorcycles, cowboy shows, Steelers football, home improvement projects, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a member of the Lemont Sportsman Club and Central Christian Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Thursday, December 29 in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S Mt Vernon Ave, Uniontown, with funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30 with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, 132 Collier Rd, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.