Nemacolin
The family of William M. Hanley sadly announce the passing of their brother, who succumbed to cancer Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Born in Grand Rapids, Minn. June 1, 1963, Bill was the fourth of seven children of the late Shirley and William P. Hanley.
Raised in Nemacolin, Bill was witty and fun, the life of the party, and a true Irish lad at heart. Many who knew Bill enjoyed his kindness and good humor. Far fewer knew the serious and sensitive side of Bill, who documented his thoughts in notebooks that he kept by his side for the last 15 years of his life, the years of Bill's proudest accomplishment - sobriety.
"You don't have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step." - Dr. Martin Luther King
When Bill took the first step, he never looked back. We couldn't be prouder of his fight to remain sober and independent. We admire his life changing turnaround and the valuable lessons he provided his nieces and nephews. We love that he pulled his life together and found peace and happiness in the end. We pray that he is riding his tractor in heaven, free from the pain and suffering that he endured these last two years.
Bill is survived by a brother and five sisters, John Hanley (Leah) of Clarksville, Kathy Myers (Tim) of East Berlin, Nancy McIntire (Doug) and Mary Hanley of Greensboro, Patricia Hanley of Carnegie, and Dorothy Hanley of Chicago, Ill. He is also survived by two nieces and four nephews, Brianna Tsosie, Abigail McIntire, Kyle McIntire (Marissa), Braden McIntire, Joshua Hanley (Rachel) and Nickolas Hanley (Krystal); great-nephew, Nolan Hanley; and great- nieces, Josephine, Rory and Morgan Hanley; along with many aunts, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved niece, Jocelyn Tsosie, who giggled at his jokes and was always willing to help care for him.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice staff, and in particular Jackie and Cassie, who cared for Bill these last few months. And we are grateful beyond words for the love shown by Nancy, Doug and Mary, who provided the care and comfort that eased Bill's suffering and filled his last few months with love and peace.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Corner Cupboard Food Bank, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.