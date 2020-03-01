Newell
William M. Smock Sr., loving husband, father and grandfather, 91, of Newell, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 10, 1928, in Monessen, a son of John and Theresa Davin Smock.
He served in the United States Marine Corps as a sergeant during the Korean War, from July 29, 1948, to July 28, 1952. He was a member of the 1st Marine Division and participated in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He retired from the P&LE Railroad and Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel. He was a member of St. Sebastian Parish, Belle Vernon.
He is survived by his three children, son William M. Smock Jr. and wife Tracy, daughter Nancy C. Kosisky and husband Bob, and son David J. Smock; two grandchildren, Blaise M. Smock, and Sara E. Boling and husband Josh.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy C. Smock; parents John Smock Sr. and Theresa Smock; brothers Charles Smock and John Smock Jr.
Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at LaFayette Memorial Park, Chapel of Peace, with Pastor Josh Boling officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Perry Veterans of Foreign Wars Gold Star Post 7023.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
