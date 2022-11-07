William MacFann

Daisytown
William "D.W" MacFann, 61, a lifelong resident of Daisytown, died Thursday, November 3, 2022.
He was born Thursday, April 13, 1961, in Charleroi, a son of the late Thomas S. MacFann and Helen Gladys Gola MacFann.
Bill was a supporter of the Daisytown Community Center, a member of the Daisytown A/C Club and a former member of the California American Legion, JFK Post 377. He was retired from the Allegheny County Housing Authority where he worked in maintenance.
Bill's parents preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Terri Zahara MacFann; daughters, Kathlean Hancock of Canonsburg, and Shannon (Michael) Charlton of Charleroi; sister, Cathy (Barry) Budkey of Colfax, N.C.; brothers, Walter MacFann (Brenda) and Rob MacFann (Carmen Polen) of Daisytown; grandchildren, Giovanni Paulette and Zoey Charlton; nephews, Aaron and Austin Chegini; sister-in-law, Christine Tobak of Blainesburg; brother-in-law, Richard Zahara (Erin) of Keansburg, N.J.; niece, Amy Kuhns (Keith) of Ralph; nephew, Mark Tobak of Bethel Park; great-nieces and nephews, Ryan Zahara, Meghan Zahara, Maura Zahara; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Abby, Nathan, Calhoun, Braden, Cooper, Lettie and Ryelin. He also leaves behind his dog, Max.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, and until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home, with Paula Milsaps officiating.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family.
