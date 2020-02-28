Roscoe
William "Bill" Maxon Jr., 95, of Roscoe, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Monongahela Valley Hospital. He was born in Elco February 8, 1925, a son of William and Eliza Giles Maxon Sr. Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was retired from Wheeling-Pittsbrugh Steel Allenport, where, for 40 years, he worked as clerk. Bill was a member of the former St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Roscoe, a member of the Allenport Rod & Gun Club, and a social member of Roscoe American Legion Post #801.
Bill was a drummer and had his own band called the Billy Maxon Band. He was also a drummer for many local bands as well. He loved the "Big Band" sound and also loved the Pitt Panthers, Steelers, Penguins and the Pirates.
Bill is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindy Maxon Gedda of California and Brenda (Joseph) Misenko of Redstone Township; three grandchildren, William Lane, Amy Lane and Ashley Gedda; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan Lane and Kyleigh Good.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Dutton Maxon; a daughter, Cheryl Groves; two brothers, Geoarge Maxon and Lee Trettle; and three sisters, Lucy Rutherford, Grace Maxon and Sara Cappelli Morgan.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a blessing service, Friday, February 28, in MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1008 Furlong Avenue, Roscoe, with the Rev. James Bump presiding. A private interment will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.
The family would like to thank Dr. Krishnan and the nurses on the Cardiac Floor of Monongahela Valley Hospital, and the nursing staff of Amedisys and Vitas Hospices.
Condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.