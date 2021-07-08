William McHugh

Uniontown
William “Bill” McHugh, 67, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in Washington, DC, with his sister and brother at his bedside.
He was born May 18, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William J. McHugh and Claire A. Sauers McHugh (Solomon).
Bill was a graduate of Uniontown High School, Class of 1971.
Bill spent many years with O C Cluss as a kitchen specialist before starting his own company representing Bertch Cabinets in the southeast U.S. region, based in Atlanta, Ga.
Bill was a terrific golfer, at one point with a handicap of a mere 2. A lifelong sports fan, he remained loyal to the Steelers, even when living in Atlanta or Washington.
In semi-retirement for the past several years, Bill enjoyed working as an usher in Washington, DC, and was able to see the Capitals win the Stanley Cup and the Nationals win the World Series - and was rewarded with a personalized championship ring. He also managed to see numerous great concerts - and get paid for it!
Surviving are two siblings, sister Patty McHugh (Charlie Bayer) of Washington and brother Larry McHugh (Jeanne) of Atlanta; as well as nieces Louisa McHugh of Los Angeles, Calif., and Brooke Mask (Brian) of Stafford, Va.; and nephew Jonathan McHugh (Tiffany Reed) of Washington, DC.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, USAF Lt. Col. Retired, Paul D. McHugh.
Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no public services, but a small, family celebration of life will be held early fall.
To make a contribution in Bill’s name, consider the nonprofit MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute Fund (where Bill received such great care in the ICU at the Washington Hospital Center) at https://www.medstarheartinstitute.org/donate/. Alternatively, you can donate much needed blood.
