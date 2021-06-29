William McNatt

Uniontown
William "Bill" McNatt, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born December 25, 1951, in Uniontown. He was a Marine to the core.
He was preceeded in his death by his loving mother, Mabel McNatt and father Robert McNatt.
William is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan McNatt of Uniontown; daughter, Melanie Luckey and husband John of Uniontown; son, Oran McNatt and wife Christy of Uniontown; sister, Barb Kardar and late husband Tom of Chalkhill; brother, Dan Thompson of Fairchance; brother, Roy Thompson of Uniontown; sister, Debbie Lape and late husband John of Upper Middletown; five grandchildren, Angel McNatt and boyfriend Mark, Emma Luckey, Nicholas Luckey, Alex McNatt and "June Bug" Oran McNatt; one great-grandchild, Xavier Hamborsky; and many nieces and nephews.
William was known for his huge heart.
Viewing will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 1, with Pastor Richard Kolosky officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvian Heights Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103, Hopwood.
