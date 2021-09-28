Our beloved William "Pappy" Menarcheck found eternal rest Friday, September 24, 2021. He went peacefully, surrounded by love and family. He was 95 years old and it still somehow feels too soon.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood, with full military honors to be accorded.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Catholic War Veterans or the AMVETS in his memory.
