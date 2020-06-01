William Michael Hill, Jr.

Brownsville
William Michael "3 Wheel Bill" Hill Jr., 53, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born September 18, 1966, to William M. Hill Sr. and Lucille Jackson Hill Sr.
He was a member of Fayette City American Legion Post 484 and SAL and the Legion Riders. Also Brownsville Sportsmen's Club, Brownsville Eagles, Allison #2 VFD social member, Hiller VFD social member, Fairbank Gun and Rod Club and Hutchinson Sportsman Club.
Besides his parents, Bill is survived by four children, Daniel Hill, Stevie McCracken, Billie Hill and Avverie Hill; two sisters, Adria Logan and husband Raymond, and Kelly Hill; fiance Julia Savage; special uncle Duck; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 3 and 4, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, for the immediate family with interment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. Special precaution must be taken to adhere to PA Covid-19 guidelines.
