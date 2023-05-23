William Moser

Smithfield
William "Bill" Moser, 70, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully, in his home, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife of nearly 49 years, Karen; son, Jessie "J.R." (Stephanie) of Williamsburg, Va.; and grandchildren, Adeline, Nora, Brendan and Bryce; daughter, Allison (Tammy Laughlin) of New Cumberland, and stepgrandchildren, Alyssa Maurer (Gary) of Mechanicsburg, and Alex Laughlin (Beth) of McDonald; and step- great-grandchildren, Bennett, Brayden, Landon and Levi; brothers-in-law, James Ault (David Ahnert, deceased) of Las Vegas, Nev., Richard Ault (JoAnne) of Chipley, Fla., and William Merryman of Uniontown; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a celebration of life service, Friday, May 26, in the First Baptist Church, 17 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Junius Lewis officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield. Firefighters are asked to gather for a Last Alarm Service at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in Whitmarsh Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 261, Smithfield, PA 15478; or to Team Ian Charities at www.teamiancharities.org.
