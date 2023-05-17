William Moser

Smithfield
William "Bill" Moser, 70, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully, in his home, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Despite his terminal cancer diagnosis, he continued to share his positivity and sense of humor. If you knew Bill, you know one paragraph is simply not enough to sum up his larger than life personality.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Sam and Jessie Moser; father, Ray "Ed" Moser; stepmother, Mary Louise Moser; aunt, Ruth Wise; uncle, Jesse "Bud" Moser; and stepsisters, Donna Morris and Jacqueline Merryman.
He is survived by his loving family, including his wife of nearly 49 years, Karen; son, Jessie "J.R." (Stephanie) of Williamsburg, Va. and grandchildren, Adeline, Nora, Brendan and Bryce; daughter, Allison (Tammy Laughlin) of New Cumberland, and stepgrandchildren, Alyssa Maurer (Gary) of Mechanicsburg, and Alex Laughlin (Beth) of McDonald, and stepgreat-grandchildren, Bennett, Brayden, Landon and Levi; brothers-in-law, James Ault (David Ahnert, deceased) of Las Vegas, Nev., Richard Ault (JoAnne) of Chipley, Fla., and William Merryman of Uniontown; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He had a passion for community service and volunteering. He was a firefighter with the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, serving as assistant chief, president and secretary. He was an emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Smithfield Ambulance Corp and was the first to become state certified as a vehicle rescue instructor. He then spearheaded bringing the Rescue Program to southwestern Pennsylvania and championed countless creative fund- raising events for numerous local organizations. He coached little league in Smithfield for several years and was instrumental in building the Booster Clubs for the Geibel football and the Albert Gallatin girls basketball teams.
He spent most of his career in the mine safety industry and worked for West Virginia University for over 22 years, where he helped to found the mobile mine safety training program. He also created the safety program for Boleo Mining Industries.
Some of his favorite things were attending car shows, collecting local memorabilia, traveling, golfing and fishing. But most of all, he and Karen loved participating in anything and everything involving his kids and grandkids. Bill was incredibly devoted to his family and friends.
Friends and family will be received in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and from 10 to 11 a.m., when a Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, May 26, in First Baptist Church, 17 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Junius Lewis officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield. Firemen are asked to gather for a Last Alarm Service at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in Whitmarsh Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 261, Smithfield, PA 15478; or Team Ian Charities at www.teamiancharities.org.
