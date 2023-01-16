Newell
William Novak Jr., 95, of Newell, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home.
William "Bill" Novak, Jr, was born in Centerville, Washington County, on May 28, 1927. His parents were William Novak and Julia Mazzella Novak. He was raised and educated in Brownsville.
Upon Graduation from Brownsville High School, class of 1945, he entered service in the US Navy through the conclusion of World War II.
After the war he was employed by P&LE RR, working as a Signalman and later as Conductor. Bill also worked at Allied Chemical Corp., Newell Plant, as an Electrician and Instrument Technician until his retirement.
Bill's interests and passions were many. Truly a "Jack of all Trades" and Master of some. Hunting, fishing, oil painting and woodworking were a few of many pursuits. His greatest passion, second only to his family, was music. He played Piano and Accordion throughout his life. He also taught himself to play Bass Fiddle and Hawaiian Steel Guitar. He instilled many of those passions in his children as he and his wife, Carolyn, raised them. There was always music to be heard from the Novak house.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mary Carolyn Diederich Novak; his parents, William Novak and Julia Novak; and brothers, Daniel Lee Novak and David Paul Novak.
He is survived by children: William "Ron" Novak and wife, Donna, Donald Novak, Kerry Novak, David Novak and wife, Susan, Christopher Novak, Valerie Gallo and husband, Mario; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Novak, Donald Novak, Heather Ekiert, Jeremy Novak, Shawn Novak, Adam Novak, Amber Novak, Evan Novak, Jordan Novak, Gino Gallo; nine great-grandchildren, Jayden Wall, Kallyn Novak, Ethan Ekiert, Gavin Ekiert, Landen Ekiert, Isaiah Novak, Urijah Novak, Brynn Ely and Alivia Bashur. Bill is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce Novak, wife of his brother, Daniel.
Family would like to express a special thank you to Bill's caregivers Tracy, Stacy and Dan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.