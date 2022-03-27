New Salem
William O. Moore Jr., 66, of New Salem, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 23, 1955, in Uniontown, son of the late William O. Moore, Sr. and Geraldine Dressel Moore.
William was a graduate of Uniontown High School. He was a member of the First Christian Church of New Salem.
Left to cherish William's life is his sister, Wanda Anker and husband Martin of Farmington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, followed by a service celebrating William's life at 6 p.m. with Rev. Andy Miles officiating.
Donations in memory of William can be made to the First Christian Church of New Salem, 800 New Salem Road, Uniontown, PA 15401
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Henry Clay Vila for the loving and compassionate care of William.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
