William Oliver King

Smithfield
William “Bill” Oliver King, of Smithfield, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
He was born July 15, 1951, the son of the late William and Margaret King.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Minick King, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 2nd; son, Harley King Sr.; grandsons, Harley King Jr. and Marus King; brothers, Brent King and Shawn King; sisters, Sharen England, Roxann Hare, Janice Ross, Twila Baber and Sonya Piper; mother-in-law, Frances Masi; loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Denise, Genny, Michele, Nicky and Joe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Billy King; a brother, Robert King; brother-in-law, Gary England; and a niece, Crystal Baber.
Bill loved riding his Harley motorcycle around, and on long trips.
He was employed with Suburban Plumbing and Heating, and March Westin Co., Inc.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, the hour of service, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with Pastor Roger Yeager officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: William King Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.