California
William P. Neil, 94, of California, died Friday, August 5, 2022.
He was born Friday, February 17, 1928, in California, a son of the late James and Mabel Castell Neil.
He was a member of the Monongahela Valley Lodge No. 461 Free & Accepted Masons and the California Hill Gun Club.
Bill proudly served our country in the Army during World War II.
He retired as a postmaster.
He was an avid Steelers fan and attended the first two Steelers Super Bowl appearances, in New Orleans (1974, Super Bowl IV) and Miami (1975, Super Bowl X).
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and siblings, Frances Hormell, Richard Neil and Ray Neil.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Billie Jean Neil of California; and son, Scott Neil and wife Jan of Houston, Texas; sister, Mabel McCallum; and brother, James Neil.
Also surviving are his granddaughter, Tyler Bobotsis and husband Phill of Houston, Texas.
Family will receive friends Friday, August 12, for a committal service at 9 a.m. in Highland Cemetery, with the Rev. Candace Cook officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
To leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.