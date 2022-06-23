William Patterson Jr.

Cardale
William "Butch" Patterson Jr., a father, friend and family-man, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 84.
He was born May 3, 1938 in Brownsville, Pa., and was a long-time resident of Cardale, Pa.
Butch proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, and upon an honorable discharge, he established his career in the coal mining industry.
Butch was devoted to family throughout his entire life and will always be acknowledged for putting family above all else. Throughout his life, he was dear to his friends and was always a great neighbor. He will be remembered for his love and light that will shine on forever in the many lives he touched.
Butch is predeceased by his parents, Elvira Rhodes and William Patterson Sr.; his son, Cordelle E. Patterson; and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his sons, William Patterson, III and Sean Patterson; daughter, Joy Padgett; his life partner, Vivian Russ; brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, family and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m.
Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.