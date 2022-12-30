Uniontown
William "Bill" Paull, 65, of Uniontown passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.
William is predeceased by his father, William, "Blackie" Paull; brother, David, Paull; and grandparents, William "Skibo" Paull, Viola Paull, Frank Ritz, John "Babe" and Catherine McGalla.
William was the loving son of Sandra McGalla Paull, with whom he made his home; brother of Daniel "Moose" (Janet) Paull, brother-in-law of Beverly Paull; uncle to special nephews, Danny (Bre) Paull and Jonathan (Barbie) Paull; great-uncle, to Jonathan Paull and niece, Baylee Hanabeck whom he enjoyed spoiling, and who always brought a smile to his face. Nephew to Kathleen (Donald) Anderson and Joan (John) Loyko.
Bill was a graduate of Laurel Highlands Class of 1975. He was owner operator of Bill's Body Shop for many years. Bill most enjoyed his time with his special friends at Steeler games and LCC.
Special thanks to Ted Connors for everything you did for Billy and all of his friends who helped keep him company during these last few months before his passing, and to the WVU hospice and their staff for helping us through this difficult time.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 2, at GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LLC. 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday, January 3rd. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights cemetery in Uniontown.
